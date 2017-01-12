BY TANYA TERRY 810-452-2645 • tterry@mihomepaper.com
BURTON— Scott Graubner, a professional zombie and Burton resident, said he was brought up extend his hand to others. He said his parents taught him to help out where he could, and he has done so in the most unusual of ways. More...
BURTON — Prosecutors have authorized charges against two Bentley Middle School students accused of giving marijuana-laced treats to other students in school. The students face charges of delivery of marijuana, a four-year felony. More...
BURTON —A seat for Burton city council is open and the process has begun to fill the vacancy. Residents can come watch the interview process and swearing in of the new official in a special council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. More...
BURTON — Expand the Parks and Recreation system, add trails, pave the roads, add on to the senior center and library, make the fire department a fulltime rather than an on-call services … these are some of the ideas Burton residents have More...
Burton police are investigating a fatal crash involving an Atherton Community Schools bus early Wednesday. Authorities said a Pontiac Grand Prix struck the rear of the bus as it was stopped on eastbound Bristol Road near Ellis Park Drive. More...
After the summer last year, I decided to move to Saginaw – a decision that seemed inexplicable to most of my friends and family. A change of scenery would do me good, I reasoned, and I did miss living in a college city. More...
Scholarship available for women entrepreneurs FLINT -- Female entrepreneurs looking to further their education can apply for a college scholarship that honors the late Katharine Roat Stevens, a well-known Genesee County business owner and advo More...